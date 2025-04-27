403
Tunis Hosts China-Tunisia Civilization Exchange Forum
(MENAFN) The China-Tunisia Civilization Exchange Forum took place in Tunis on Saturday, gathering 150 Chinese and Tunisian experts and scholars from the fields of culture, publishing, and academia.
Mohamed Salah Kadri, director of the 39th Tunis International Book Fair, emphasized that culture plays a key role in advancing the relationship between the two nations. The fair runs from April 25 to May 4.
Kadri also expressed Tunisia’s eagerness for deeper collaboration with China in areas like film, drama, visual arts, intellectual property, and copyright.
Huang Zhijian, chairman of China Publishing Group, highlighted the significance of the forum for both countries, emphasizing the value of mutual dialogue on civilization exchange and learning.
He reiterated China’s commitment to fostering global cultural exchanges.
The forum featured discussions on topics such as "Chinese modernization and South-South cooperation" and "China-Tunisia cultural exchanges and publishing cooperation."
