Amid Pahalgam Terror, Ranveer Allahbadia Aka 'Beerbiceps' Says 'Pakistani Military Is Full Of...'
Allahbadia spoke with Indian Army veteran Major Prajakta Desai in the podcast about the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalga . On April 22, terrorists opened fire in Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in the upper reaches of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people.Also Read | 'Nyay milke rahega': PM to families of Pahalgam attack victims in Mann ki Baat
The YouTuber, who was recently embroiled in the 'India's Got Latent ' controversy, accused the "military on the other side of the border" of ordering the killing of citizens in India.
He said, "I can't believe that, on the other side of the border, there are some military leaders who give orders, such as, to go and kill civilians."
Ranveer Allahbadia said,“The common people of Pakistan also want peace in the long term, but the Pakistani military is full of idiots and at some point, we have to go and kill the root cause of the terrorism problem.”Also Read | Oppn may push for special session of Parliament on Pahalgam attack: Sources
Ranveer Allahbadia said this while interviewing Major Prajakta Desai, an Indian Army veteran, in his latest podcast. He shared a minute-long clip from the podcast on his Instagram account.
At one point, Allahbadia asked Major Prajakta Desai,“What is the role of an armed civilian? How do we help the armed forces?”Also Read | Pak army chief Gen Munir reiterates 'two-nation' theory after Pahalgam attack
The Indian Army veteran responded, "We should be citizens worth fighting for. You shouldn't be reminded of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' just on January 26 and August 15. This should be the same always."
"Absolutely, their military is surviving on a narrative. This is a cowardly act; you killed an innocent tourist. You tried to instil fear among the people," she said.
