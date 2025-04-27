Sharp Rise In Swiss Racism Incidents In 2024

Deutsch de Sprunghafter Anstieg der Rassismus-Vorfälle 2024 Original Read more: Sprunghafter Anstieg der Rassismus-Vorfälle 202

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland saw a 20% rise in reported racist incidents in 2024, according to the Federal Commission against Racism (FCR). This content was published on April 27, 2025 - 09:48 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

Most incidents occurred at school, in the workplace and in public spaces. Xenophobia and racism against black people were reported most frequently.

The increase in reports to an advice network for victims of racism has been evident for years, the FCR, the organisation Humanrightswatch and the advice network announced on Sunday.

Last year, there were 1,211 documented cases, 335 or almost 40% more than in 2023.

According to the data, the sharp increase is due to the polarisation of public opinion and the geopolitical situation. On the other hand, counselling centres have also become better known and victims are seeking help more quickly.

Racism in schools

Broken down by area of life, the network received the most reports (19%) from the education sector, particularly from compulsory schools. One mother reported her son being ostracised in class, Hitler salutes and right-wing extremist symbols.

