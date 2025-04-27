403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Colonists Disrupt Water Supply to Palestinian Village in West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli settlers disrupted water supply to a Palestinian Bedouin community in Jericho, located in the eastern occupied West Bank, on Saturday evening, according to local sources. Hassan Mleihat, the coordinator of the al-Baydar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights, confirmed that “a group of Israeli colonists cut water pipelines on Saturday evening that supply drinking water to Palestinian homes in the village of Al-Auja, north of Jericho in the occupied West Bank, according to local sources.”
Mleihat reported that the settlers “drove provocatively through the area in their vehicles before deliberately cutting pipes that transport water from the Al-Auja spring to residents' homes.” He stated that “the attack is part of a broader, systematic campaign aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinian residents from their land,” calling it a “deliberate escalation in efforts to empty the region of its Indigenous population.”
In addition, settlers attacked the town of Cooper, northwest of Ramallah, injuring two Palestinians. Meanwhile, in the southern West Bank, four family members were assaulted by settlers while working on their land in Sa'ir, a town north of Hebron.
Recent statistics from the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission reveal that settlers conducted 860 attacks against Palestinians in the first quarter of 2025, including raids, property destruction, and land invasions.
Tensions in the West Bank have surged, with at least 957 Palestinians killed and over 7,000 injured since Israel’s Gaza offensive began in October 2023. Additionally, the International Court of Justice deemed Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories illegal last July, calling for the evacuation of settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Mleihat reported that the settlers “drove provocatively through the area in their vehicles before deliberately cutting pipes that transport water from the Al-Auja spring to residents' homes.” He stated that “the attack is part of a broader, systematic campaign aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinian residents from their land,” calling it a “deliberate escalation in efforts to empty the region of its Indigenous population.”
In addition, settlers attacked the town of Cooper, northwest of Ramallah, injuring two Palestinians. Meanwhile, in the southern West Bank, four family members were assaulted by settlers while working on their land in Sa'ir, a town north of Hebron.
Recent statistics from the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission reveal that settlers conducted 860 attacks against Palestinians in the first quarter of 2025, including raids, property destruction, and land invasions.
Tensions in the West Bank have surged, with at least 957 Palestinians killed and over 7,000 injured since Israel’s Gaza offensive began in October 2023. Additionally, the International Court of Justice deemed Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories illegal last July, calling for the evacuation of settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment