NPC Organizes Forum On Third National Development Strategy, National Data Program
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The National Planning Council held an event titled "Council Forum: Third National Development Strategy and National Data Program," with the participation of various ministries and government institutions.
The forum aimed to introduce government entities to the National Data Program and its key projects, review mechanisms for collaboration between the National Planning Council and governmental agencies, and provide an overview of the Q Insights platform and the 2025 Census project - a significant milestone as Qatar's first fully administrative census.
During the forum, the comprehensive guide to governing the implementation of the Third National Development Strategy was launched, offering detailed steps and guidance for all entities involved in the strategy's formulation and execution.
Additionally, the forum highlighted the Qatar Data Trust Index (QDTI), a unique metric designed to measure trust in data by assessing its quality and compliance with national data regulations.
Teams representing the National Data Program from participating governmental entities attended the forum. These teams act as liaison groups and consist of planning and quality management directors, information systems directors, and representatives from departments responsible for the Third National Development Strategy and National Data Program in these entities.
In his opening speech, HE Secretary-General of the National Planning Council, Dr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, underscored the importance of collaboration between the council and governmental bodies in implementing the Third National Development Strategy to achieve Qatar National Vision 2030. His Excellency also highlighted the National Data Program as a strategic national program that represents a fundamental pillar of data governance in the State of Qatar.
He stated that the Third National Development Strategy prioritizes institutional excellence, digital transformation, and enhancing integration among government entities as key factors in achieving sustainable development, adding that the launch of the comprehensive guide will further strengthen this integration.
His Excellency added that data serves as a foundation across all aspects of the Third National Development Strategy, whether in planning or execution.
The forum represents a significant step toward unifying governmental efforts and developing an effective data system that enhances the efficiency of national data and leverages it as a strategic resource to drive innovation and economic growth in Qatar.
He thanked the participating government entities and encouraged them to continue their cooperation and contribute to fulfilling the aspirations of Qatar National Vision 2030.
Director of National Data Affairs at NPC, Maha Al Matwi, emphasized the importance of the National Data Program and data governance in accelerating the implementation of the Third National Development Strategy.
Assistant Director of Statistical Systems at NPC, Moza Al Hemaidi, presented an overview of the Q Insights platform, which is part of the centralized database project and includes 119 indicators for the Supreme Council for Economic Affairs and Investment.
Director of the Statistical Operations Affairs Department at the Council, Saud Al Shammari, gave a briefing on the 2025 Census project, which is based on the national registry of individuals and integrates data from over 30 government entities.
Additionally, Director of Planning and Development Policies for Institutional Development at NPC, Nada Abduljalil Al Mahmeed, highlighted the role of data within the framework of the Third National Development Strategy and the importance of the forum in enhancing governmental integration in this field. She pointed out the importance of the comprehensive guide for governance of the implementation of the Third National Development Strategy and its main objectives, and an overview of the roles and responsibilities of key stakeholders.
This forum is part of a series of transformative initiatives launched by the National Planning Council to strengthen data governance in Qatar as part of the implementation of the Third National Development Strategy, the final stage of Qatar National Vision 2030.
