'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi Describes Significance Of April-May In India's Freedom Struggle

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reflected on the significance of the months of April and May in India's freedom struggle, highlighting the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters during that time.

Addressing the 121st episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat,' PM Modi said, "Today is the last Sunday of April. The month of May is beginning in a few days. I will take you back around 108 years from today. The year 1917. In the two months of April and May, a unique battle for Independence was being fought in the country. The atrocities of the British were at their peak. The exploitation of the poor, the deprived, and the farmers had crossed inhuman levels."

He spoke of the struggles faced by farmers, particularly in Bihar, where the British were forcing them to cultivate indigo, a crop that rendered the soil barren.

"On the fertile land of Bihar, the British were forcing the farmers to grow indigo. The farmers' fields were turning barren due to indigo cultivation, but the British government was least concerned. In such a situation, Gandhiji reached Champaran in Bihar in 1917," the Prime Minister said.

Recalling Gandhiji's arrival, he shared, "The farmers told Gandhiji, 'Our land is dying, we are not getting food grains to eat.' The pain of lakhs of farmers made a resolve come up in Gandhiji's mind. From there, the historic Satyagraha of Champaran started."

"Champaran Satyagraha was the first big experiment by Bapu in India. Bapu's Satyagraha shook the entire British rule. The British had to suspend the law that forced farmers to cultivate indigo. This was a victory that infused new confidence in the freedom struggle," he further said.

PM Modi also paid tribute to Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, who contributed significantly to the Satyagraha. He urged young people to read Rajendra Prasad's book, 'Satyagraha in Champaran,' saying it is essential to understand the history of the struggle.

"Many more indelible chapters of the freedom struggle are associated with April itself. Gandhiji's 'Dandi March' culminated on April 6 itself. This march, which commenced on March 12 and continued for 24 days, had shaken the British. The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place in April itself. The marks of this blood-stained history are still present on the soil of Punjab," he noted.

The Prime Minister also pointed out the significance of May, with the anniversary of the first battle of India's Independence approaching.

"In a few days, on May 10, the anniversary of the first freedom struggle would also be there. The spark that arose in that first battle for freedom later became a torch for millions of freedom fighters," he added.

Highlighting the contribution of Bihar's freedom fighters, PM Modi recalled the death anniversary of Babu Veer Kunwar Singh, a hero of the 1857 revolution, on April 26.

"The entire country derives inspiration from this great freedom fighter of Bihar. We have to keep alive the immortal inspirations of lakhs of such freedom fighters. The energy we receive from them provides renewed strength to our resolve of Amrit Kaal," PM Modi added.