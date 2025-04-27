403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S., Iran Hold 4th Round of Nuclear Talks in Europe on May 3
(MENAFN) The fourth round of nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran will take place on May 3 in Europe, as reported on Saturday, citing a U.S. official.
The third round of talks, held in Oman, was described as "positive and productive" by an American official, who noted that the discussions lasted more than four hours and involved both direct and indirect dialogue.
"There is still much to do, but further progress was made on getting to a deal," the official further noted.
Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi had previously announced the May 3 meeting, and the U.S. official confirmed the next round would be in Europe, though the specific location has not been disclosed. The second round of talks was held in Rome on April 19.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi remarked that the current discussions were "more serious than before," with both sides "gradually entering more technical details" on nuclear matters.
"The ongoing negotiations with Washington have given them hope that progress can be made," Araghchi stated, adding that the Iranian side is "hopeful, but extremely cautious."
U.S. President Donald Trump has warned of military action against Iran if a new deal is not reached to replace the 2015 nuclear agreement, which was brokered under the Obama administration. Trump has consistently stated that Iran "cannot have a nuclear weapon."
The third round of talks, held in Oman, was described as "positive and productive" by an American official, who noted that the discussions lasted more than four hours and involved both direct and indirect dialogue.
"There is still much to do, but further progress was made on getting to a deal," the official further noted.
Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi had previously announced the May 3 meeting, and the U.S. official confirmed the next round would be in Europe, though the specific location has not been disclosed. The second round of talks was held in Rome on April 19.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi remarked that the current discussions were "more serious than before," with both sides "gradually entering more technical details" on nuclear matters.
"The ongoing negotiations with Washington have given them hope that progress can be made," Araghchi stated, adding that the Iranian side is "hopeful, but extremely cautious."
U.S. President Donald Trump has warned of military action against Iran if a new deal is not reached to replace the 2015 nuclear agreement, which was brokered under the Obama administration. Trump has consistently stated that Iran "cannot have a nuclear weapon."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment