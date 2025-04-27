403
Trump Pledges to Investigate Moscow Car Bombing Incident
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump has vowed to investigate the killing of a senior Russian general outside Moscow on Friday, telling reporters, “That’s a big one.”
The assassination occurred as Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, arrived in Moscow for high-level discussions with Russian Leader Vladimir Putin.
The victim, Yaroslav Moskalik, who served as the deputy chief of operations for Russia’s General Staff, was killed in a car bomb blast near his home in Balashikha, a suburb located to the east of Moscow.
Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry, hinted that there may be “reason to believe that Ukrainian intelligence services were involved in the assassination,” pointing out that Moskalik had been part of talks aimed at resolving the Ukraine crisis prior to the conflict’s escalation in 2022.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also held Ukraine responsible, stating: “The Kiev regime once again shows its essence,” and accusing the country of continuing to “engage in terrorist activities” within Russia’s borders.
Talking to journalists aboard Air Force One on Friday, Trump, who appeared to have been unaware of the event until questioned, remarked, “That’s hitting close to home, right? That’s a big one.”
He further added, “I’ll look at it. If I hear anything, I’ll let you know.”
