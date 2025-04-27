403
Lavrov Criticizes Zelensky for Leaking Talk Details
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has condemned Ukraine’s Leader Vladimir Zelensky for making public statements about discussions that Lavrov believes should remain confidential until they are finalized.
He pointed out that Russia does not plan to disclose the status of talks with the United States regarding a resolution for Ukraine until the discussions have concluded.
During an interview with a news agency on Thursday, Lavrov responded to a request for insights into Washington's proposal for ending the ongoing conflict.
He expressed that Russia maintains a respectful approach, stating, "We are really polite people. And unlike some others, we never discuss in public what is being discussed in negotiations. Otherwise, negotiations are not serious."
He further remarked, “If you want to ask for somebody’s opinion regarding the substance [of the proposed peace deal], go to Zelensky. He is happy to talk to anybody through media, even to President Trump.”
Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s willingness to engage in an agreement but made it clear that they would only consider and discuss “serious proposals,” underscoring that such negotiations are not intended to be public affairs.
When asked if a deal was on the horizon, he confirmed that “the negotiations continue,” and emphasized that “until the end of the negotiations, we cannot disclose what it is all about.”
