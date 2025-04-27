Swiss Bishops Against Major Reforms Of Catholic Church

Deutsch de Morerod rät von zu grossen Reformen der Schweizer Kirche ab Original Read more: Morerod rät von zu grossen Reformen der Schweizer Kirche a

This content was published on April 27, 2025

Following the death of Pope Francis, questions have arisen about the future direction of the Catholic Church.

Excessive reforms would divide the members of the Catholic Church in Switzerland even more, said Morerod in an interview with the SonntagsZeitung.

“Nevertheless, we are always making reforms in small steps.” With regard to reforms, the Church in Switzerland cannot be viewed in isolation, Morerod added.

In Switzerland, there is a“great divide between traditionalists and progressives”, said the Bishop of Lausanne, Geneva and Fribourg. Opinions are often diametrically opposed, especially when it comes to emotional issues such as homosexuality.

Morerod cited a mass in Geneva as an example: it was not appreciated by everyone that a homosexual person had been invited to attend. He did not want to express his personal opinion on the subject of homosexuality in the interview.

“Stupid” statements

The divide is neither geographical nor generational. Young people have also approached him about the fact that the church should speak out against homosexuality, he said, adding:“They said – and I'll quote one example – that they fear their children will become homosexual later on if the church no longer takes on this task.”

He called this statement“stupid”.“But it doesn't help to tell people that they are stupid,” he said. That's why he is relying on dialogue.

He also hopes for dialogue from the new Pope. Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday, always sought dialogue with everyone.

“The new Pope should therefore do the same as Francis,” said the President of the Swiss Bishops' Conference.

