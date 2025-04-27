403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Berlin Bans Russian Flags on Victory Day
(MENAFN) Russian symbols will be prohibited at major Soviet memorials in Berlin during the Victory Day observances on May 8 and 9, as reported by the media, citing local authorities.
The officials stated that a comprehensive decree is being prepared to restrict the display of Russian flags and other commemorative objects at the Treptow, Mitte, and Pankow memorials.
The Victory Day marks the anniversary of the defeat of Nazism and the conclusion of World War II in Europe.
This occasion is celebrated on May 9 in Russia and many post-Soviet nations.
In contrast, Western countries observe the event on May 8, which is referred to as Victory in Europe Day, Liberation Day, or simply Victory Day.
“The police in Berlin will again issue a general order prohibiting the display of Russian flags and banners on Victory Day,” the report highlighted.
The primary objective of this action is to prevent “violence and the associated propaganda,” as noted by a police spokesperson quoted by the media.
The new decree is similar to the restrictions imposed in 2024. Last year, Berlin prohibited the display of flags from the Soviet Union, Belarus, and Russia, alongside wartime music.
The list of banned items also included “any flags linked to Russia” and components of military uniforms, even if modified.
The St. George’s ribbon, an important symbol of remembrance in Russia and various former Soviet republics, was likewise banned.
The officials stated that a comprehensive decree is being prepared to restrict the display of Russian flags and other commemorative objects at the Treptow, Mitte, and Pankow memorials.
The Victory Day marks the anniversary of the defeat of Nazism and the conclusion of World War II in Europe.
This occasion is celebrated on May 9 in Russia and many post-Soviet nations.
In contrast, Western countries observe the event on May 8, which is referred to as Victory in Europe Day, Liberation Day, or simply Victory Day.
“The police in Berlin will again issue a general order prohibiting the display of Russian flags and banners on Victory Day,” the report highlighted.
The primary objective of this action is to prevent “violence and the associated propaganda,” as noted by a police spokesperson quoted by the media.
The new decree is similar to the restrictions imposed in 2024. Last year, Berlin prohibited the display of flags from the Soviet Union, Belarus, and Russia, alongside wartime music.
The list of banned items also included “any flags linked to Russia” and components of military uniforms, even if modified.
The St. George’s ribbon, an important symbol of remembrance in Russia and various former Soviet republics, was likewise banned.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment