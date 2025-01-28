Ukraine Downs 65 Russian Drones Overnight Tue

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces of Ukraine have shot down 65 Russian Shahed-type one-way attack drones and other types of UAVs, while 28 decoy drones Russia launched to exhaust air defenses caused no damage on the ground.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

From 20:00 on Monday, January 27, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 100 Shahed-type attack UAVs and decoy drones of various types from Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as Cape Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).

The air raid was repelled by aviation, air defense units, electronic warfare operators, and mobile fire groups.

Ryazan Refinery suspends work after drone attack - media

As of 09:30 on Tuesday, January 28, a total of 65 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types have been confirmed as intercepted over Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Kherson regions.

Twenty-eight decoy drones disappeared from radar, causing no damage on the ground, including two that flew out of Ukrainian airspace toward Russia and Belarus.

Another drone remains midair.

As a result of the drone attack, private enterprises, infrastructure facilities, apartment blocks and private houses, as well as vehicles, sustained damage.

As per tentative reports, no fatalities were confirmed. Those injured are receiving medical treatment.

Emergency services are eliminating the consequences of the Russian drone strikes in Odesa, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, four people were injured in Odesa as a result of the drone attack.

Photo: Air Force