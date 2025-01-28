Kuwait Nat'l Hockey Team Concludes Training Camp For Asian Winter Games '25

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

ABU DHABI, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait national hockey team concluded on Tuesday its training camp in the UAE in preparation for the 9th Asian Winter Games in the Chinese City of Harbin.

The Kuwaiti National team is participating in four different competitions in the Winter Games: Hockey, Speed skating, Figure skating and Curling.

In a statement for KUNA, President of Kuwait Winter Games Club and head of the delegation Fahaid Al-Ajmi said that the Kuwaiti team benefited from the 12-day long training camp, in which they have played three friendly matches with professional Emirati teams in preparation for their first match in the tournament against Kyrgyzstan, due next Monday.

He said that the players conducted three training sessions daily with the aim of enhancing physical fitness, and practicing on the technical and tactical plans set by the technical staff.

This camp was an opportunity for the team to develop and strengthen the chemistry among players especially after competing in the local league, he noted.

He, meanwhile, pointed that the other three Kuwaiti teams participating in different competitions of the Winter Games have also concluded their training camps in Qatar, Switzerland and Malaysia.

Al-Ajmi expressed his appreciation for the great support provided by the Kuwaiti Olympic Committee and the Public Authority for Sports for the Kuwaiti Winter Games Club as it is the most important factor for progress and development. (end)

skm







MENAFN28012025000071011013ID1109137493