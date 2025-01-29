AJMI And AFG College Launch Partnership For Master's Programme

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Jazeera Institute (AJMI) and AFG College with the University of Aberdeen have partnered on a one-year master's programme in Global Business Communication, the first-of its-kind in the region, a statement said.

The Master of Science in Global Business Communication blends theory and practice of modern corporate communications, preparing students to apply their skills in diverse fields.

AJMI director Eman al-Amri, said:“With more than 20 years of experience and excellence in training, we aim to provide the students with an opportunity to learn and benefit from the great wealth of experience of our trainers.”

The programme consists of 11 courses, divided into six modules, each of which will be three weeks long. Learning material will include references from Al Jazeera English Channel content.

The practical aspects of the master's programme will be presented by award-winning and distinguished journalists from Al Jazeera English.“Students will have access to Al Jazeera English's award-winning content and live learning opportunities, providing resources and training to the leaders of tomorrow,” said Al Jazeera English Channel's acting managing director Issa Ali.

Media practitioners from Al Jazeera will teach public speaking, leadership, crisis management, conflict resolution, digital marketing, and social media strategy, among other skills.

Professor Chris Collins, Head of School of Language, Literature, Music and Visual Culture at the University of Aberdeen, said:“This new master's programme in Qatar provides a brilliant opportunity to share what we do in Scotland internationally, equipping tomorrow's leaders in business and third sectors with the skills and knowledge they need in partnership with the professional expertise from the Al Jazeera Media Institute.”

Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Thani, project manager of the partnership, said:“Through this programme, we aim to promote innovative learning solutions, to build the students' charisma and confidence. The media training will allow them to experience and learn in our state-of-the-art facilities with our highly experienced trainers.”

Registration will remain open until March 4, 2025, and initially only available to Qatari nationals and residents and GCC nationals, the statement added.

