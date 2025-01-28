Abbas Stanikzai Denies Rift With Taliban Leadership, Cites Health Leave

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Following reports of Abbas Stanikzai leaving Afghanistan before being arrested on orders from leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, Stanikzai has stated that he has no disagreements with the Taliban leader and that he left for rest due to reasons.

In his statement on Monday, the Taliban's Deputy Foreign claimed that he had contracted an illness resembling COVID-19, which required him to rest. He denied allegations that he fled due to fear of arrest, reported by Afghanistan International.

Stanikzai accused the of spreading“false propaganda” about his departure to Dubai, refraining from directly addressing allegations that he left Afghanistan with the help of Defense Minister Mullah Yaqoob Mujahid.

Credible sources revealed that Hibatullah Akhundzada ordered Abbas Stanikzai's arrest and travel ban over his criticism of Taliban policies on women's rights. However, Taliban spokesperson Zia Ahmad Takal denied internal conflicts, claiming Stanikzai was on medical leave.

Stanikzai's outspoken criticism of Akhundzada's policies, particularly the ban on girls' education and the broader suppression of women's rights, reportedly angered the Taliban leader. Stanikzai described these actions as unjust, un-Islamic, and reflecting Akhundzada's personal views rather than sharia.

The controversy over Stanikzai's departure underscores deepening divisions within Taliban leadership, fueled by restrictive policies on women. Despite projecting unity, internal dissent and public criticism from senior members threaten the group's stability and its already fragile international reputation.

