Shah Rukh Khan's Sea-Facing Mumbai Apartment To Go For Redevelopment? Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Shah Rukh Khan's sea-facing Mumbai apartment is making headlines after a new development emerged. According to sources, the Mumbai apartment located on Carter Road in Shree Amirt CHS building might go in for redevelopment.

King Khan also owns a terrace flat in Shree Amrit CHSL building. bought this apartment after tying the knot with Gauri Khan. Neither the apartment has been put on rent nor the resides in it but it has reportedly been maintained well, a builder informed HT.

| 'Contribute to an India that...': Shah Rukh Khan pens heartfelt appeal on R-Day

This particular apartment located on a plot size of over 4,000 sq meters has three wings occupying over 45,000 sq ft of MOFA (The Maharashtra Ownership Flats (Regulation of the Promotion, Construction, Sale, Management, and Transfer) Act, 1963) carpet area, HT reported citing a tender document published by the society in July 2024.

Pointing to the apartment's unique location, developer who participated in the bid said,“It's one of the few buildings on Carter Road with a sea-facing view. Society residents hope to get double the area they currently occupy. There have been offers of even 110% to 120% extra area.”

| 'Don't sleep': Not 90-hour workweek, check SRK's advice for success

Currently, the society members are approaching several real estate developers for redevelopment of their society, since the building was built in the 1980s on leasehold land of the collector. Notably, the per-square-foot cost of sea-facing apartments on Carter Road ranges anywhere between ₹1 lakh per sq ft. to ₹1.30 lakh per sq ft.

Carter Road redevelopment

These redevelopment plans come months after Mumbai-based listed real estate firm Oberoi Realty entered into an agreement to develop and redevelop land on Carter Road. In July 2024, Oberoi Realty announced that it is taking up a project measuring around 2576 sq mtrs located at Carter Road, Bandra (West) area of Mumbai.