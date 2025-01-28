Integrum Partners With SPS To Expand 2025 Education Calendar, Enhancing Learning Opportunities

MÖLNDAL, Sweden, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrum, (STO: INTEG) , the leader in innovative bone-anchored prosthetic solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of their 2025 Education Calendar. In collaboration with Southern Prosthetic (SPS), the leading U.S. distributor of orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) products, and other leading prosthetic manufacturers, Integrum will co-host seven regional educational events across the United States in the coming months. These events will provide prosthetists with knowledge of the OPRATM Implant System and how it integrates into their clinical practices to provide a solution for their transfemoral amputee patients who struggle with or are expected to struggle with the use of traditional sockets.

The partnership with SPS is a cornerstone of Integrum's broader education strategy for 2025, which includes a goal to train more than 200 Certified Prosthetists and Orthotists (CPOs) throughout the year.

Building on the success of a recent event in Boston, where 15 local prosthetists had the opportunity to engage with Integrum's clinical experts, the expanded series aims to bring similar impactful sessions to strategically selected regions. Attendees will obtain 2.25 CEUs upon passing a concluding quiz through educational sessions led by Integrum's Vice President of Prosthetic Medical Education, Kurt Collier, CP. Additionally, an OPRATM Ambassador will join each event to share their life-changing results and answer questions from a user's perspective.

"The Boston educational forum was a tremendous success, thanks to the collaborative effort with SPS and the clinical journey experience of local OPRATM Ambassador Patrick McCoy," said Jeffrey Zanni, U.S. President of Integrum. "These types of events play a vital role in bringing awareness and clinical education to prosthetists as the providers for amputees that may benefit from the OPRATM Implant System as an alternative to their traditional socket."

Each event will feature:



Overview of the OPRATM Implant System and candidate selection

Value based practice integration Personal stories from OPRATM Ambassadors showcasing the real-life impact of the system

"SPS Clinical Education Days equip O&P professionals with practical tools and strategies they can implement at their clinic immediately," shared Sam Brouillette, CP, CFo, Manager of Clinical Education at SPS. "We encourage all clinicians, from seasoned experts to those just beginning their careers, to join us to engage with experts, and enhance their skills."

Integrum remains committed to advancing prosthetic care and fostering collaboration with clinical partners to drive awareness and consistent outcomes. For more information about upcoming events, visit our Events & Education page on our website at .

