Consumers Expectation Gap Is Widening: 82% Of Consumers Express Concerns About Entering Personal Details Online

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social commerce is transforming the retail landscape as consumers increasingly seek streamlined shopping experiences. Yet, growing concerns about security, fulfillment disruptions and product discrepancies stay as significant barriers. However, the retail can use existing technologies and platforms to build brand trust and loyalty.

According to SOTI's new retail report, The Rise of Social Commerce: Turning Tech-Driven Browsers into Influenced Buyers , consumers continue to seek out new purchasing channels with a growing preference for a hybrid shopping model. Three key themes appeared in this year's retail report: social commerce is becoming a critical channel for retail growth, driven by consumer demand for improved and more personalized shopping experiences. However, there is still a lack of robust security that remains a critical issue for buying online and with in-store devices, emphasizing the need for a security-first approach across the sector and all retail channels.

The Rising Importance of Social Commerce

The surge in mobile-first and application investment is changing how consumers shop, blending personalization to meet consumers evolving preferences. Globally, 65% of consumers say that phones are the most convenient way to make an online purchase. Half (49%) of consumers say social media offers a quick and effortless way to buy, making it an essential channel for retail growth. Personalized content and promotions keep consumers engaged and on trend.

However, the SOTI research suggests that the rise of social commerce has also brought new challenges to retailers that they need to address. Of those making a purchase through social media in the past six months:



35% of global consumers report delayed delivery.

25% of global consumers received products that looked significantly different from what was ordered. 21% of global consumers never received updates on product availability after expressing interest.



Fulfillment delays, product discrepancies and poor post-purchase communication can undermine the shopping experience.

“Consumers expect personalization at every stage of their shopping journey,” said Stephanie Lopinski, VP of Global Marketing at SOTI.“Our research shows that 60% of consumers prefer tailored experiences and 47% see AI as key to better recommendations, a gap remains between expectations and reality,” added Lopinski.

Retailers must prioritize seamless mobile-first platforms, secure payment systems and stronger supply chain models to meet consumer expectations to fully capitalize on the potential of social commerce.

Protecting Consumer Data & Instilling Trust: Navigating Security Concerns

When making purchasing decisions, consumers need confidence in the retail provider and the payment system protecting their personal data. In fact, 82% of global consumers have concerns about entering personal details online or into an in-store device, with 61% having a fear of smaller retailers being unable to keep personal and payment data secure.

“Data breaches and vulnerabilities have eroded consumer trust, heightening the fears of data theft and fraud,” said Shash Anand, SVP of Product Strategy at SOTI.“As a result, 82% of consumers are hesitant to enter their personal details into online or in-store devices. Security concerns must be addressed in-store and online, with retailers needing to implement robust measures to protect this growing wave of social commerce and to instill confidence in store and online to keep their customer loyalty.”

As social commerce channels grow, security is still a concern, with 25% of consumers expressing unease about following purchase links from social media. Now is the time for retailers to use secure mobile technology to manage consumer data, to simplify and enhance consumer experiences with retail brands.

Download SOTI's latest report, The Rise of Social Commerce: Turning Tech-Driven Browsers into Influenced Buyers, here .

Report Methodology

SOTI's 2025 retail report surveyed 12,000 consumers, aged 18 to 65, across 10 countries to uncover key insights into the evolving retail landscape. The core markets included 2,000 respondents in the U.S. and the UK, and 1,000 respondents in Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Sweden, the Netherlands, Australia and Japan.

