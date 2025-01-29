Delhi Elections 2025: Police Seize 'Punjab Sarkar' Vehicle Loaded With Cash, Liquor, And AAP Pamphlets
1/29/2025 3:22:18 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi elections 2025: On Wednesday, 29 January, Delhi Police reported the discovery of a suspicious vehicle near Punjab Bhavan on Copernicus Marg, which bore a Punjab registration plate and had "Punjab Sarkar" inscribed on it. Upon searching the vehicle, authorities found a substantial amount of cash, numerous bottles of liquor, and pamphlets associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The Delhi Police informed that appropriate legal action is being initiated at the Police Station Tilak Marg in New Delhi. Also Read
| BJP's Parvesh Verma sent legal notices for 'Punjab Cars in Delhi' remark: Report SEE THE VIDEO HERE
Notably, the discovery by Delhi Police resonates with the claims earlier made by BJP leader Parvesh Verma regarding electoral misconduct in Delhi.
Parvesh Verma has been vocal about his concerns that AAP is engaging in unethical practices to influence voters ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. He alleged that thousands of vehicles with Punjab registration plates have flooded Delhi, implying that AAP is bringing in supporters from Punjab to sway the electorate. Also Read
| BJP's Parvesh Verma's big charge against Kejriwal: 'Asked driver to crush...'
BJP candidate for New Delhi, Parvesh Verma's assertions had sparked controversy, leading to legal notices demanding a public apology for his remarks, which some view as inflammatory towards the Punjabi community.
The BJP leader had also claimed that AAP ministers and officials are involved in distributing money and liquor to voters in Delhi. Delhi Elections 2025
The Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 are set to take place on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8. This election will determine the composition of the 70-member assembly, with a total of 1,55,24,858 voters eligible to cast their ballots.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seeking a third consecutive term, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to challenge their dominance. The Congress party is also making a bid for influence, having previously allied with AAP during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
