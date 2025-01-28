Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market Poised For Remarkable Growth: Expected To Reach USD 4.47 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metagenomics Sequencing - Global Size, Share, Trends Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Metagenomics Sequencing Market has experienced robust growth, with projections showing an increase from USD 2.03 Billion in 2024 to an anticipated USD 4.47 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.24%. This significant upsurge can be attributed to a surge in awareness, research initiatives, and technological advancements within the field. The metagenomics sequencing method, which provides in-depth analysis of environmental samples' genetic material, has made substantial strides in multiple sectors, such as environmental science, agriculture, and particularly in medicine with the microbiome study.

Technological Advancements Fueling Market Growth

Advancements in high-throughput sequencing technology and the substantial decrease in costs associated with next-generation sequencing have played crucial roles in bolstering the accessibility and effectiveness of metagenomic studies. These technological advancements have fostered a greater understanding of microbial ecosystems and continue to enhance applications in disease diagnostics.

Impact of Infectious Diseases on Market Dynamics

The growing prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide is another key factor fueling the market's growth. The current COVID-19 pandemic, along with other infectious pathogens, has accentuated the need for rapid and precise identification of microbial entities, substantially influencing the adoption of metagenomics sequencing techniques.

Applications in Diverse Industries Broadening Market Scope

Beyond healthcare, metagenomics sequencing is making its mark in several industries, with applications ranging from agriculture-where it aids in soil microbiome analysis-to environmental science for monitoring biodiversity and ecosystem health. The widespread industrial applications reflect the versatility of metagenomics sequencing and underscore its potential market growth.

Regional Market Analysis and Key Players

Regionally, North America, particularly the United States, holds a dominant position in the global market due to its robust infrastructure and high investment in research and development. Key players driving the market forward include Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., and others who continue to innovate and expand metagenomics sequencing capabilities.

Challenges and Future Prospects

While the market faces challenges like data complexity and sample purity, ongoing research and development are expected to address these issues. The integration of multi-omics data and adoption in personalized medicine are trends that promise to further refine the utility and precision of metagenomic sequencing.

The global Metagenomics Sequencing Market is on an impressive growth trajectory, demonstrating the importance of cutting-edge genomic analysis in contemporary scientific endeavors across various sectors. The anticipated continued growth signifies the vital role of this technology in shaping future research landscapes and improving health outcomes.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Novogene Co., Ltd.

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN

Takara Bio, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Metagenomics Sequencing Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900