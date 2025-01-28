EQS-News: SFC AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SFC Energy AG receives follow-up order worth EUR 19.2 million – Extension of an existing high-volume order

SFC Energy AG receives follow-up order worth EUR 19.2 million – Extension of an existing high-volume order Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 28 January 2025 – SFC Energy AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE , ISIN: DE0007568578 ), a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions, has again secured a follow-up order in the Clean Power Management business segment for the supply of high-performance power supply and coil solutions from a leading international high-tech equipment manufacturer. The total value of the contract amounts to around EUR 19.2 million and is an extension of the previous record order with a volume of EUR 27.8 million from March 2024. The customer continues to rely on SFC Energy's products and solutions. SFC Energy's power supply and coil solutions are used in equipment for semiconductor and life science applications where exceptional performance with long life and reliability is essential. The Clean Power Management division manufactures and services these power supply and coil solutions to provide its customers with the best-in-class components. The superior performance of these products gives the customer a competitive advantage, while the high efficiency helps to minimize energy costs and reduce the user's carbon footprint. The proven longevity and reliability of the power supply solution also have a positive impact on service costs. Hans Pol, COO of SFC Energy AG :“This further follow-up order once again underlines our success in international partnerships and our ability to build and expand long-term customer relationships. In addition, the contract is another important step in our growth strategy for the Clean Power Management segment. It impressively demonstrates our expertise in the field of sustainable power management solutions on a global level and underlines the international technology leadership of our products and solutions.” Further information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions can be found at sfc .



About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG ( ) is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 75,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and has operating subsidiaries in Canada, India, the Netherlands, Romania, Denmark, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN: 756857 , ISIN: DE0007568578 ).



