(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Parimatch, the #1 global gaming platform, is excited to announce its partnership with Ritu Phogat, a prominent Indian wrestler and MMA fighter. The daughter of renowned coach Mahavir Singh Phogat, Ritu has etched her name in the wrestling world with remarkable achievements, including a medal in the 48 kg category at the 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship and a bronze medal at the 2017 Asian Wrestling Championships. After transitioning to Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) in 2019, she joined the prestigious ONE Championship, quickly gaining recognition for her powerful ground game and relentless fighting spirit. Ritu's talent, tenacity, and sportsmanship have earned her respect from the wrestling community and a loyal fan base in India.



MMA Star Ritu Phogat Joins Parimatch as Brand Ambassador



As a Parimatch ambassador, Ritu will engage in exclusive events and campaigns, connecting with fans through social media and offline meetups to share her journey and embody the spirit of sportsmanship that resonates with the brand. Her story of perseverance serves as an inspiration, particularly for young athletes, aligning perfectly with Parimatch's mission to promote the winning attitude and empower individuals to transform their dreams into reality.

“I am thrilled to join Parimatch as a brand ambassador,” Ritu Phogat said.“Sport, like the ring, teaches us that every move matters. It inspires, unites, and shows the power of dedication and belief. I can't wait to connect with fans, share my journey, and show everyone that with hard work and determination, you can step into the ring of life and come out a winner.”

Parimatch is delighted to welcome Phogat on board,“Ritu is a role model for aspiring athletes. Her journey encourages others to follow their dreams in sports with passion and determination. She is a strong advocate for women's sports, empowering and motivating others through her achievements. We're proud to partner with such an exceptional athlete and look forward to this powerful collaboration," commented the Parimatch Press Office .

Parimatch and Ritu Phogat join forces to inspire athletes and promote women's sports, highlighting the power of resilience and passion in achieving success.

About Parimatch

Parimatch is the #1 global gaming platform that provides a complete suite of sports services to its customers. Since 1994, Parimatch has grown to be enjoyed by 3,000,000 active users worldwide. It is trusted by the world's top athletes and celebrities: Trinidadian cricket stars Nicholas Pooran and Sunil Narine and Indian rap icon Divine are among their brand ambassadors. Parimatch is the Regional Sponsor of the Argentine Football Association and the Title Sponsor of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, a South African professional Twenty20 cricket franchise team.