Qatar Tourism Launches Video On 2025 Doha Jewellery And Watches Exhibition

Doha: Qatar has announced the launch of a highlighting the main exhibitors participating in the 2025 Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition, showcasing the economic impact of the and its role in developing and supporting the luxury retail sector in Qatar.

The video addresses how the exhibition contributes to enhancing Qatar's position as a leading destination for luxury shopping, highlighting the effect of increasing demand from visitors on shaping the exhibitors' offerings. It also reviews the role of the exhibition in supporting the national economy by attracting elite global brands and increasing investment opportunities in the luxury retail sector.

The video demonstrates the positive impact of the exhibition on participating brands, through increased sales and showcasing innovations to an international audience, while highlighting success stories that combine traditional craftsmanship and modern innovation in an environment that reflects Qatari excellence.

The exhibition is a significant event that supports the luxury tourism sector in Qatar. Organised annually, it gathers a selection of elite luxury brands and global designers. The 2025 edition is expected to achieve even greater success and attract a large number of both local and international visitors.