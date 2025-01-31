QFMA Launches Website For 50Th IOSCO Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: As part of its preparations to host the 50th Annual Meeting of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) next May, the Qatar Markets Authority announces the launch of a comprehensive website for the meeting aimed at facilitating the participation of regulatory bodies and global financial markets in this paramount international event, which is to be held in Qatar for the first time.

The launch of the website is a first step towards the intensive preparations required for hosting this global event, which is expected to position Qatar in the center of global attention in the field of financial markets regulation.

According to Mohammed Al Haddad, Head of the Networks and Technical Support Section at the Information Systems Department at the Qatar Financial Markets Authority and the website coordinator, the launch of the website aims to provide all the information related to the 50th Annual Meeting of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), including the agenda, list of speakers, workshops and discussion sessions. The website also incorporates an electronic registration process for the attendees and participants, whether they are representatives of regulatory bodies, speakers or financial market experts.

The website also includes the most important information related to the State of Qatar, its tourist sites and main landmarks, in addition to information about hotel and flight reservations.

Incorporated within the website as well are media sources related to the agenda of the meeting whilst facilitating communication with the technical and administrative support team in charge of the website to ensure a seamless experience for the participants and attendees.

Mohammed Al Haddad stressed that the launch of the website comes as part of the efforts of the Qatar Financial Markets Authority to organize a global event with professional standards with a view to reflecting Qatar's position as a major economic and business hub in the region.

This website, according to him, will be a comprehensive and interactive platform, and it comes within the Authority's continued efforts to facilitate communication with regulatory bodies and global financial markets, and to provide all the information needed by the participants in the IOSCO meeting.