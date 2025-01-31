Lifestyle Choices, Workplace Culture Key For Mental Well-Being, Productivity: Eco Survey

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Lifestyle choices and workplace culture are critical for the mental well-being and thus, the productivity of the people in India, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25 on Friday.

Tabled in Parliament by Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, the Survey noted that mental well-being encompasses all our mental-emotional, social, cognitive, and physical capabilities -- construed as the mind's composite health.

It noted that beyond being an economic issue, mental well-being is the ability to navigate life's challenges and function productively.

"Data suggests that mental well-being is not static; indeed, there is a myriad of factors, including workplace culture, hours spent working, and lifestyle, that influence mental well-being," the Survey said.

It highlights how lifestyle, work culture, family bonds, eating habits, etc., are affecting the mental health of citizens in the country.

It also laid emphasis on the impact of screen time and ultra-processed foods on mental health.

"While promoting a better workplace culture will lead to better mental well-being, lifestyle choices, and family situations also play a significant role. Results of the survey show that individuals who rarely consume ultra-processed or packaged junk food have better mental well-being than those who regularly do," the Survey said.

Similarly, people who rarely exercise, spend their free time on social media or are not close to their families have worse mental well-being.

"Lifestyle choices and workplace culture are critical for mental well-being and, hence, productivity. If India's economic ambitions are to be met, then immediate attention must be given to lifestyle choices that are often made during childhood/ youth," it said.

The Survey also showed how "hostile work cultures and excessive hours spent working at the desk can adversely affect mental well-being". This, it noted, will "ultimately put the brakes on the pace of economic growth" in the country.