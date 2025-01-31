GCC Trade Set To Grow 5.5% Annually Through 2033

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Global trade patterns are transforming significantly as new economic corridors emerge and traditional relationships evolve. According to new research from Boston Consulting Group (BCG), world trade in goods is projected to grow at an average of 2.9% annually through 2033, with the GCC region playing an increasingly pivotal role in connecting major trade routes between East and West.

These insights are among the key findings of BCG's latest report,“Great Powers, Geopolitics, and the Future of Trade,” which analyzes trade and economic data from more than 150 countries. The report comprehensively analyzes how shifting global trade dynamics will impact regional and international commerce through 2033.

The BCG report reveals a robust outlook for GCC trade, with total trade volume set to reach 2.3T USD by 2033. This growth is supported by significant expansion across multiple trade corridors, with China emerging as the largest growth market at 88B USD (5.7% CAGR), followed by Japan at 46B USD (9.4% CAGR). The analysis shows GCC's non-hydrocarbon trade will grow by 3.5% annually, highlighting the region's successful economic diversification efforts.

As global trade patterns shift, the GCC strengthens its position as a critical connector between East and West. This is evidenced by the broader transformation in global trade flows, where China's trade with the Global South is set to increase by $1.25T and trade between developing nations is projected to grow by $673B through 2033.

Rami Rafih, Managing Director and Partner at BCG, said:“The reconfiguration of global trade flows presents a pivotal moment for the GCC. As trade routes transform, the region isn't just a geographic intermediary but a central orchestrator of new patterns. The GCC's deliberate investment in capabilities positions it to achieve greater success through developing proactive and risk-based options rather than defaulting to reactionary responses. The key is leveraging this foundation to shape emerging trade corridors, particularly as Global South commerce evolves.”

The report identifies major transformations across key trading regions that will reshape global commerce. While North America solidifies as a resilient trade bloc with US-Mexico trade increasing by $315B by 2033, ASEAN emerges as a significant beneficiary of global shifts with 3.7% annual trade growth. India's trajectory is particularly notable, with total trade expected to reach $1.8T annually by 2033, driven by its increasing role as a global manufacturing hub.

Cristian Rodriguez-Chiffelle, Partner and Director, Trade, Investment & Geopolitics at BCG, said:“For business leaders, navigating today's complex trade landscape requires more than agile supply chains - it demands an insights-driven approach to geopolitical shifts. Success will come to those who cultivate deep market intelligence, develop robust scenario planning, and build a portfolio of strategic options, thus building a“geopolitical muscle.”