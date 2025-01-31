Bengal Governor Hints At Taking Up RG Kar Case With Amit Shah

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 31 (IANS) West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose might take up the complaints of the parents of the victim in the R.G. Kar rape and murder case regarding the entire line of investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with the office of Union Home Amit Shah.

A statement issued from the office of the Governor on Friday hinted at this.

The statement comes a day after the victim's parents, on Thursday evening, went to Raj Bhavan in Kolkata and had a long meeting with the Governor.

“The parents expressed their plight and requested justice. They requested the Hon'ble Governor to present their petition to the Hon'ble President and Hon'ble Union Home Minister, to whom they have already submitted their petition. The Hon'ble Governor assured to take necessary action,” read the statement issued from the Governor's office in the morning.

As per the statement, the Governor also assured the victim's parents that they were not alone in this grief and that justice in the matter would be done.

The indication from the office of the Governor comes just a day after the state president of BJP in West Bengal and the Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar, on Thursday, gave a somewhat similar assurance on the matter.

Majumdar, on Thursday afternoon, went to the residence of the victim's parents and had a long meeting with them.

During the meeting, the victim's parents claimed to have explained to Majumdar why they were unhappy with the entire investigation by the CBI. They also explained why they are against the death penalty for the sole convict in the case, Sanjay Roy.

The victim's parents reportedly highlighted the observations made by a special court in Kolkata on the lapses in investigation by the central agency.

Confirming this, Majumdar told media persons that the victim's parents had pointed out certain observations by the special court.

Majumdar also said the victim's parents had complaints against one particular investigating officer.

“They have updated me on the matter and I assured them of communicating their grievances to the appropriate authorities,” Majumdar said.