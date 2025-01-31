Qatarenergy Announces Fuel Prices For February 2025
Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy has announced the fuel prices for the month of February 2025.
The fuel prices for Premium-grade petrol, Super-grade petrol and diesel remain unchanged.
Premium petrol is priced at QR2 per litre while Super grade petrol will cost QR2.10 per litre in the coming month.
Meanwhile, Diesel will be charged at QR2.05 per litre.
The Ministry of energy and industry started pegging the fuel prices to the international market and from September 2017, it is QatarEnergy which announced the monthly price list.
