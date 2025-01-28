Dozers Market To Reach $22.3 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major dozers participants include Case Construction, Caterpillar, CNH Industrial, Deere & Company, Doosan, Hitachi, Komatsu, Liebherr Group, Movex Innovation, Sany Construction, Shantui, Volvo, XCMG Group, Xiamen Topway, Zoomlion.

The dozers market is predicted to hit USD 22.3 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights The surge in infrastructure development and urbanization is a key driver of this growth. Expanding urban areas requires extensive earth-moving activities, including land clearing and site preparation, which are primary uses for dozers. As cities grow, the demand for versatile equipment like dozers to support both residential and commercial projects continues to rise.

Government investments in infrastructure are further fueling dozers market expansion. Massive spending on public works projects, such as roads, railways, and ports, is increasing the need for heavy machinery like dozers. These machines play a critical role in grading, earth-moving, and land preparation, making them indispensable for large-scale construction efforts aimed at improving connectivity and economic growth.

The rising demand for essential minerals and metals, driven by renewable energy and battery production, is boosting mining activities worldwide. Dozers are integral to mining operations for tasks like overburden removal and haul road maintenance. This demand is particularly strong in regions rich in natural resources, contributing to the rising adoption of high-capacity and specialized dozers equipped to handle challenging environments.

The dozers market from the crawler dozer segment was reached USD 6.4 billion revenue in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2032. These machines are essential for site preparation, land grading, and debris clearance in urban and infrastructure projects. Their durability and adaptability make them a preferred choice in industries such as construction and mining. The integration of advanced features like GPS controls and autonomous systems is enhancing their efficiency and driving their popularity.

The dozers market from the building and construction segment accounted for over 40% of the market share in 2023. Investments in urban infrastructure, including residential and commercial spaces, are creating significant demand for heavy equipment. The push for smart cities and modern logistics hubs is further accelerating construction activities, highlighting the importance of dozers in meeting these development goals.

The U.S. dozers market size surpassed USD 3.1 billion in 2023, with growth fueled by infrastructure modernization and urban expansion. As urban populations increase, the demand for housing, commercial spaces, and public infrastructure is driving the adoption of advanced construction machinery, including dozers, to meet these evolving needs.

