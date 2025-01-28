The HONGQI brand, presented in HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok, summed up the results of 2024 and announced new products in 2025

(MENAFN- Abtodom) In December 2024, AVTODOM Group entered into a dealership agreement with the HONGQI brand in 2024. The brand increased its sales volume more than 2 times compared to 2023. It increased the number of models to seven cars. HONGQI expanded its dealer network by 45%. Russia ranks second in the volume of global sales of the brand after China according to the results of 2024. 7220 cars were sold in the country. This is 113% more than in 2023.



HONGQI cars were able to win the sympathy of Russian car owners due to the combination of advanced technologies, elegant design, high quality standards and impeccable aesthetics. The brand strengthened its position in the premium segment.



The HONGQI brand offers customers seven models today: business and executive class sedans H5 and H9, extended version H9+, flagship electric crossover E-HS9, classic new mid-size crossover HS5, new urban crossover HS3 and status business minivan HQ9.



Crossover HS5 is the most popular among HONGQI car owners. Business class sedan HONGQI H5 is very popular among large Russian companies for corporate fleets. Crossover HS3 2024, new HS5 and executive sedan H9 are included in the HONGQI line in the TOP-5 popular models.



HONGQI brand will present three new products on the Russian market in 2025. The model range will be replenished with the H6 liftback in the first half of the year. The model stands out for its sporty appearance and character. The new SUV-D HS7 crossover with a seven-seater interior will be presented at the same time. Both new products are equipped with a 2.0-turbo engine with a capacity of 245 hp. The brightest Russian premiere, the luxury sedan L1, is expected in the middle of the year. It will be the first representative of the HONGQI luxury line available in Russia. It has no direct competitors among the models officially presented on the Russian market. Its length is 5353 mm. The design of the luxury sedan is made in the style of the models that HONGQI produces in limited editions for the top leadership of the PRC. L1 is designed to meet the needs of the most demanding Russian customers choosing luxury cars.



The HONGQI brand implemented various cultural and image projects in 2024. It became the official automobile partner of the most significant political and economic events in Russia: the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok and the BRICS Forum in Kazan.



The HONGQI brand aims to strengthen its position in the premium and luxury segments. In 2025, it plans to develop its presence in the Russian Federation.



“HONGQI is a brand with a rich heritage. The unrivaled style of its cars makes them stand out in the crowd and attracts everyone’s attention. Our customers can explore the brand’s model range in the spacious HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok showroom. They can discuss all issues related to purchasing a premium car with the dealership’s employees”, – said Alexey Shakhovtsev, Director of the AVTODOM South Division.





