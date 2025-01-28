EuroKids Preschool Celebrates 76th Republic Day with Enthusiastic Participation from Young Learners

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 28, 2025: EuroKids Preschool, India’s leading preschool expert, marked the 76th Republic Day with vibrant celebrations across its 250+ centres nationwide engaging to over 15000 toddlers. The event was thoughtfully curated to introduce young learners to the significance of the occasion, offering an engaging blend of creativity, education, and patriotism that left a lasting impact on its enthusiastic participants.

EuroKids celebrated Republic Day with a heartfelt initiative to instil a deep appreciation for the nation’s democratic legacy among its young learners. The celebrations began with the ceremonial flag hoisting, where children learned about the significance of the Tricolour and sang the national anthem with pride. Thoughtfully designed, age-appropriate activities added to the day's spirit, including a Patriotic Dress-Up event where children donned vibrant traditional and patriotic attire, upholding a connection to their cultural roots. Through these engaging activities, EuroKids inspired a sense of pride, unity, and civic awareness, making the celebration both meaningful and memorable for the little ones.

Aligned with EuroKids newly launched ‘Heureka,’ The Visible Thinking Curriculum, which emphasises ‘how’ to think rather than ‘what’ to think, the Republic Day celebrations served as a platform to nurture values of patriotism, unity, and civic responsibility. Through engaging activities, interactive storytelling, and creative expressions of national pride, the celebrations encouraged children to think critically about the importance of democracy and cultural heritage.

Speaking on the celebrations, KVS Seshasai, CEO, Pre-K Division, Lighthouse Learning (EuroKids), said, “Republic Day is a wonderful opportunity to cultivate a sense of patriotism, unity, and responsibility in our young learners. At EuroKids, we are committed to blending education with enriching experiences that create meaningful memories. The enthusiasm and creativity displayed by the children during these celebrations reaffirm our dedication to shaping responsible and value-driven future citizens.”

Shivani Choudhary, Franchise Partner, EuroKids, Yamuna Vihar, added, “At EuroKids Yamuna Vihar, the 76th Republic Day was celebrated with vibrant colors and heartfelt enthusiasm. The children, dressed in the tricolors of our national flag, sang the national anthem and other patriotic songs with pride. Engaging in creative craft activities, they connected deeply with the essence of this special day”.

With over two decades of excellence in early childhood education, EuroKids remains steadfast in its mission to nurture holistic development. Initiatives such as the Republic Day celebrations exemplify its commitment to nurturing a love for learning, respect for heritage, and the skills needed to succeed in the 21st century. As EuroKids continues to shape confident and well-rounded learners, admissions for the April 2025 session are now open across all EuroKids centres, offering parents the perfect opportunity to give their child a strong foundation for the future.







