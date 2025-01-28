Building A Brighter Future: Workshops Empowerment Equips Individuals With Disabilities For Rewarding Careers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Workshops Empowerment Inc.

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Empowered with Meg Ryan, a public television program that ignites hope and celebrates possibility, is set to feature Workshops Empowerment Inc., a groundbreaking organization helping individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) find their perfect career fit.

Workshops Empowerment Inc. is on a mission to unlock the potential within each individual they serve. Through their innovative program, participants gain the skills and confidence needed to secure meaningful employment and achieve greater independence.

Austin England, Director of Marketing states, "Our goal at WE Inc. is not to just find someone a job, but to help individuals living with disabilities and other barriers find a career that they will enjoy through our job readiness courses and paid internship opportunities."

Workshops Empowerment goes beyond just teaching job skills. Their focus on holistic development ensures participants are prepared for success in all aspects of life. From financial literacy to communication and social skills, their programs empower individuals with the tools they need to live fulfilling and independent lives.

"Workshops has kept me on the right path. I have the skills to pay bills and live on my own. Without WE Inc., I would be someplace I don't want to be."- Taris, one of Workshops Empowerment's program participants.

Empowered with Meg Ryan is proud to showcase Workshops Empowerment's dedication to creating a more inclusive and equitable world. Their commitment to fostering independence, self-reliance, and a supportive community empowers individuals with IDD to achieve their dreams.

About Empowered with Meg Ryan

Empowered with Meg Ryan is a public television series that explores the transformative power of education and opportunity. Each segment delves into the stories of individuals and organizations that are making a difference in their communities. Learn more at .

About Workshops Empowerment Inc.

Workshops Empowerment Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment to achieve their vocational potential. Through comprehensive training programs, supportive services, and a focus on individual needs, Workshops Empowerment helps participants build the skills and confidence they need to succeed in the workplace. Visit their website at to learn more.

