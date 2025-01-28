Coalition Of Asia Pacific Harm Reduction Advocates Expresses Concerns Over WHO Corruption Accusations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nancy LoucasWELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Coalition of Asia Pacific Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) has released a statement today expressing their deep concerns over recent events involving the World Health Organisation (WHO). Accusations of corruption and mismanagement in the Asia Pacific region have raised serious questions about the effectiveness of global public health policies.CAPHRA, a coalition of organizations and individuals dedicated to promoting harm reduction strategies in the Asia Pacific region, has been closely monitoring the situation. The recent allegations of corruption and mismanagement within the WHO have raised red flags for the coalition, as these issues have the potential to undermine the progress made in public health policies and programs.According to CAPHRA, the accusations of corruption and mismanagement within the WHO have the potential to greatly impact the effectiveness of global public health policies, particularly in the Asia Pacific region. The coalition believes that these allegations must be thoroughly investigated and addressed in order to ensure the integrity and credibility of the WHO and its role in shaping public health policies.CAPHRA urges the WHO to take swift and decisive action in addressing these accusations and restoring trust in the organization. The coalition also calls on governments and other stakeholders in the Asia Pacific region to closely monitor the situation and hold the WHO accountable for any wrongdoing. CAPHRA remains committed to promoting harm reduction strategies and advocating for evidence-based public health policies in the region."It's time to hold ​the WHO ​to its mandate and core mission of protecting global health based on science, not ideology; that is inclusive of all stakeholders, without judgement or prejudice," Nancy Loucas, Executive Coordinator of CAPHRA, said.As the situation continues to unfold, CAPHRA will continue to closely monitor and assess the impact on global public health policies. The coalition stands ready to work with the WHO and other stakeholders to ensure that the integrity and effectiveness of public health policies are not compromised.

