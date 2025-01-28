Al Ahli Aim To Regain Momentum In Al Khor Clash

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Ahli coach Igor Biscan yesterday stressed the need for his team to bounce back swiftly from their defeat to Al Gharafa to stay in the hunt for the Ooredoo Stars League title.

The Brigadiers' solid campaign suffered a setback following a 2-0 defeat to the Cheetahs last week, which saw them slip to fourth place with 25 points – four adrift of leaders Al Duhail.

They are now preparing for their Round 14 clash against struggling Al Khor tomorrow, with Biscan urging his players to come up with an improved performance.

“We were not up to the mark against Al Gharafa and we must present ourselves in a better manner against Al Khor,” Biscan said during a pre-match press conference yesterday.

Al Ahli coach Igor Biscan

“We fell short in several technical areas in our last game and it is crucial that we make up for that performance and get back to our winning ways.”

Al Khor, who have managed just one victory from 13 matches, are languishing at the bottom with only seven points. However, Biscan warned that they should not be underestimated.

“I have been following Al Khor's matches and they have been showing significant improvement. We must remain focused and deliver our best performance against them,” the Croatian tactician added.

Biscan dismissed the notion that Julian Draxler's absence was the primary reason for their defeat to Al Gharafa.

“Draxler is undoubtedly a key player for us and among the best in the league. However, as a coach, I believe we did not perform well as a unit. Football is a team sport where every player contributes. We have previously won a match without Draxler, so his absence is not the reason for the loss,” he explained.

Al Ahli player Islam Al Sharif echoed Biscan's sentiments, affirming the team's determination to return to winning form against Al Khor.

“We are eager to regain our momentum, and the team is fully prepared. We were not satisfied with our performance in the last match, and all the players are focused on rectifying our mistakes and putting up an improved display,” he said.

The match is scheduled to take place at Al Khor Stadium, following the fixture between Al Rayyan and Al Gharafa at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.