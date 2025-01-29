South African Poetry Has A New Digital Archive What's Behind The Project

Detail from the cover of the book of poetry Bloodred Dragonflies by Jim Pascual Agustin. Deep South Books and Archive

Detail from the cover of the book of poetry Bloodred Dragonflies by Jim Pascual Agustin. Deep South Books and Archive

Author: Tinashe Mushakavanhu

(MENAFN- The Conversation) South African poetry, rich with history , has long been an underappreciated cornerstone of the country's cultural landscape. But a new free-to-access digital archive is helping change that.

Focused on the poets published by a small but important press in a town called Makhanda in the Eastern Cape province, the Deep South and Archive initiative seeks to elevate their voices by offering an archive of background information about their work and lives as well as extensive excerpts from their books. It's a rare window into a vital but overlooked tradition of South African literature.

Read more: Podcasts bring southern Africa's liberation struggle to life – thanks to an innovative new audio archive

Robert Berold, after spending a decade as editor for New Coin journal, set up Deep South in 1995. For decades he has had a quiet influence on the South African poetry scene. His impulse to publish emerged from a place of need and outrage that some of the talented young black poets he was publishing in New Coin couldn't get their books published in the new, democratic South Africa.

Deep South Books

Many of these poets had been using their words to fight for freedom, while a new generation of young poets was emerging with democracy. Ever since, Deep South has been an important arena where South African poets and their poems could speak to one another.

My work on African literary production shows the importance of small presses in creating local literary ecologies.

For Berold, the mission was always:

His many endeavours as a publisher, editor and teacher have been linked by the effort to rescue from oblivion, to supply context, to indicate points of continuity while insisting on the diversity of the South African experience.

Deep South Books

After 30 years of publishing, Berold is now sharing a vast catalogue and archive that would otherwise remain unknown. Even though the African Poetry Digital Portal , hosted by the University of Nebraska in the US, was created as a resource for the study of the history of African poetry from antiquity to the present, it does not give direct reference to particular communities.

In bringing this archive to the internet, Berold is revealing the process and method of how contemporary South African poetry has been shaped into being.

Behind the poems

Much of the archive material is what Berold accumulated in dealing with the poets – correspondence, manuscripts, reviews. This is also physically deposited at the Amazwi South African Museum of Literature . He explains :

The“difficult miracle of Black poetry”, as US poet June Jordan once remarked , is that it persists, published or not, loved or unloved. In racially segregated South Africa during apartheid , publishing spaces were few and far between.

Black poets were often censored, banned or exiled as their work confronted the injustices of a racist system. This digital archive recasts the story of South African poetry as insurgent, independent and driven to define a distinct aesthetic.

Deep South Books

Deep South has, furthermore, made a particular impression by fostering a unique aesthetic in South African poetry through its investments in typography and design. As a small, independent press situated away from culture capitals – Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg – it has had the freedom to experiment.

Deep South Books and Archive is therefore a significant tribute to the persistence of South African poetry, despite many historical and structural inequalities. It is a catalogue and a digital archive that provides a unique entry point into modern South African poetry.

Inside the archive

The digital archive's architecture is simple. The poets are indexed in alphabetical order. Some of the featured names are Vonani Bila , Mangaliso Buzani , Angifi Dladla , Mzwandile Matiwana , Isabella Motadinyane , Seitlhamo Motsapi , Khulile Nxumalo , Mxolisi Nyezwa , Lesego Rampolokeng , Mxolisi Dolla Sapeta , Dimakatso Sedite and Phillip Zhuwao .

Clicking through the carousel of finely designed book covers leads one to excerpts, book reviews, interviews available as PDF files, as well as links to other multimedia resources.

Deep South Books

Rampolokeng's work may be iconoclastic, experimental, unclassifiable but he found a home with this press. He has published several of his groundbreaking collections with them. Defying category, they bend and shift, and culminate into a remarkable linguistic virtuoso. His interviews are an extension of his art, reflexive, autobiographical, and works in themselves.

Unrecognised poets

Then there are poets like Motadinyane and Zhuwao who died far too early, leaving behind only single collections. Luckily, even if their portraits and writings are fragmentary, we're at least witness to the poetic geniuses that might have been. This is the superpower of this archive, to serve as a memorial for a canon (or collection of literary texts) that wasn't even close to being fully blossomed.

Deep South Books

Historically, canon construction is the work of the few, foremost among them academics who edit anthologies and design syllabuses. Most of these poets do not feature in scholarly journals. As a result they almost exist in the underground, unremarked. Berold, now in his 70s and approaching retirement, has decided to do something about that with a digital archive that surfaces the voices of lesser-known poets.

The lack of recognition for these poets is bothersome for him :

This is mostly an indictment of systems that undervalue black expression.

Read more: How women's untold histories shaped South Africa's national poet

This project may be for preservation, but there is another lesson: African literature demands constant acts of recovery. In this case, the internet serves as a kind of rear view mirror, which allows us a backward glance at poets and their works that have been overlooked or underappreciated, forgotten or misunderstood.