NBO Muzn Islamic Banking Introduces Corporate Running Wakala Financing Solution

( MENAFN - Mid-East Info) MUSCAT, 28 January 2024 - The National of Oman (NBO) Muzn Islamic has launched its innovative Corporate Running Wakala Finance Product, offering a Shariah-compliant alternative to conventional overdraft facilities. This solution empowers businesses of all sizes by addressing their critical working capital needs, receivable financing, and other funding requirements.

