Music To Support Wildfire Relief In Los Angeles

- Rob BarrSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Imagine losing everything-your TV, your bed, your new kitchenette. Now imagine your home, your neighbor's home, your entire neighborhood wiped out in an instant. Where would you go? Who would you turn to for help?Bay Area alternative rock Witch Kitty is stepping up to provide answers. In a heartfelt effort to support wildfire survivors, the band released a semi-live demo of their powerful song Blue. Fans can download the track for less than a cup of coffee, and all proceeds will go directly to the Wildfire Relief Fund 2025.This initiative highlights the band's commitment to the community and belief in the power of music to make a difference. "We've seen firsthand how devastating these fires can be," said Rob Barr, Singer and songwriter of Witch Kitty. This is our way of giving back and amplifying the efforts of an incredible organization helping Californians rebuild their lives."Donations to GoFundMe's Wildfire Relief Fund 2025 will immediately and directly impact people who have lost everything and nonprofits on the ground serving survivors.The semi-live demo of Blue is now streaming on Spotify, iTunes, and all major platforms! Support wildfire relief efforts in 2025 by donating $1.00-or more-through the support icon on the "Find Your Favorite Music Platform " page. You can also visit witchkitty/LosAngelesFireRecovery to contribute. Let's make a difference together!Together, we can help rebuild lives, one melody at a time.For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:Rob Barr at ....About Witch KittyWitch Kitty is a Bay Area-based alternative rock band known for their raw energy, haunting melodies, and passion for using music to inspire change.

