Alchemy Pay Gets AUSTRAC Approval To Provide Fiat-To-Crypto Payments In Australia

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) On January 27, the popular payment gateway firm Alchemy Pay confirmed via X that it had successfully registered with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (AUSTRAC) as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider.

Following this regulatory approval, the can offer fiat-to-crypto payment solutions in the Australian market. A side benefit of this approval is that Alchemy Pay can build relationships with local payment facilitators in Australia and offer affordable crypto-to-fiat rates specifically for Aussie users.

Alchemy Pay's Expanding Its Reach

This achievement improves the company's presence in this region, making it a formidable competitor with leading firms under the same regulatory framework. The company's AUSTRAC registration is beneficial in several ways.

It proves the firm's commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing rules. Hence, its services will meet regulatory standards that prohibit illegal activities.

This approval also shows a commitment to working within Australia's legal framework, strengthening trust among users, authorities, and industry partners. Additionally, it enables Alchemy Pay to broaden its market share in Australia by providing consumers with direct methods of swapping their fiat money for cryptocurrencies and vice-versa.

Complying with these regulatory requirements makes the company less likely to be linked to financial crimes. Hence, it can continue providing its services without interruptions as the nation's crypto market grows.

Fiat-to-crypto services facilitate the conversion of conventional currency, such as Australian dollars, into virtual currencies, such as Ethereum or Bitcoin.

Financial Regulations For The Payment Platform

The achievement aligns with Alchemy Pay's goal of obtaining 20 regulatory licenses worldwide. The company has expanded its North American presence by acquiring eight money transmitter licenses across the US, including recent approvals in Oklahoma, Minnesota, Oregon, and Wyoming.

In addition, the company has registered as a money services company with FINTRAC in Canada. Alchemy Pay also seeks operational licenses in other markets like Europe, Singapore, South Korea, and Hong Kong.

