Richa Chadha On Taking Break: I Am Trying To Breathe For Now

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Richa Chadha recently shared a heartfelt post on her social media, opening up about her brief hiatus and the whirlwind of changes in her life.

In an Instagram post, the actress revealed that she took a small, "undeclared break" from social media, explaining that it was necessary for her to focus on her new role as a mother. She described the period as "bananas," acknowledging the challenges of balancing motherhood with rediscovering herself.

Richa wrote,“I took a small undeclared break of sorts from SM. Sigh! Had to. Needed to. Now back. Somewhat. Between becoming a new mom and trying to remember who I was, it's been bananas. I feel like giving birth is also birthing a new me.”

Expressing gratitude to her followers for their patience during her time away, She added,“But first, thank you to those who stayed through my hiatus. I know I don't owe you updates, but I like to chat with you all sometime... kinda like a big WhatsApp group. I am trying to breathe for now. Lots of .”

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal first crossed paths on the sets of "Fukrey," and their bond has only grown stronger since then. The couple made headlines in September 2022 when they announced their plans for an eco-friendly wedding. They tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Lucknow.

The duo welcomed their first child, a baby girl last year. In a joint statement, they shared,“We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed and we thank our well wishers for their love and blessings.”

On the work front, Richa Chadha's most recent appearance was in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series“Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.”

Ali Fazal, on the other hand, was last seen in“Mirzapur 3” on Prime Video. He has several exciting projects lined up, including“Metro In Dino,”“Lahore 1947," and“Thug Life.”