Philip Morris International is Recognized as Top Employer in Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon, for 9th Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan, January 27 2025: Philip Morris International in Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon has been named as a Top Employer for the 9th consecutive year. The certification further acknowledges PMI’s excellence in people management practices, firmly establishing the company as an employer of choice focused on meeting the evolving needs of a globally diverse workforce.



"Being named a Global Top Employer for the ninth consecutive year is an outstanding achievement, and one that all my colleagues can take immense pride in," stated Fred Patitucci, Chief People & Culture Officer at PMI. "This recognition is a testament to our dedication to embedding culture not merely as a function or policy but as a business-driven strategy where all employees are collectively accountable for embodying our values and behaviors, for bringing to life our PMI DNA."



Ali Nevzat Karaman, Managing Director of Philip Morris Egypt & Levant said “This recognition as a Top Employer for the ninth time highlights our unwavering commitment to delivering an outstanding employee experience. It showcases our relentless pursuit of excellence and our dedication to fostering an inclusive workplace where innovation flourishes and talent is cultivated.



The Top Employer certification is the result of an independent assessment by the Top Employers Institute, which has recognized the parent company, Philip Morris International (PMI), as a Global Top Employer for the ninth year in a row. PMI’s affiliates were also recognized as leading employers in 32 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia/Pacific.



The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, Purpose & Values, Wellbeing, and more.



Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink said: “Consistency in a not-so-consistent world? In a time of constant change—where technological, economic, and social shifts are ever-present—exceptional times bring out the best in people and organizations. This year’s Top Employers Certification Programme has showcased this strength, with the certified Top Employers for 2025 demonstrating outstanding dedication to their employees globally. Their consistent commitment to people practices worldwide makes them stand out as an exclusive group who have earned global Certification through the Top Employers Programme. We are proud to celebrate these companies and their achievements in 2025.”



Philip Morris Misr’s parent company, Philip Morris International (PMI), is one of the 17 international organizations awarded with this year’s Global Top Employer certification. The certification reflects PMI's commitment to developing a growth-oriented and inclusive culture as outline in the PMI DNA—an internal cultural framework built upon shared values and behaviors to ensure that approximately 82,700 PMI employees worldwide feel safe, heard, and engaged with a clear purpose and a strong sense of belonging.







