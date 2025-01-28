Respond.io among the first to support TikTok Business Messaging for SME Growth in the MENA region

(MENAFN- Makers PR) With over 10,000 customers, respond.io is designed to support SMEs, a crucial economic sector in the MENA region with over 5.5 million entities valued at approximately $1 trillion. In the Arabian Gulf, SMEs contribute about 15-30% of the GDP.



Respond.io, a global customer conversation management software, extends its comprehensive omnichannel reach to TikTok with a new TikTok Business Messaging integration. Businesses can now manage all messages on TikTok seamlessly on respond.io’s platform, making it possible to handle conversations from every single popular channel in one place. This collaboration addresses the $4.1 trillion financing gap SMEs face by reducing customer management time by 40% and increasing sales by 30% without any additional marketing budget. In today’s economic landscape, this offers a crucial advantage.



The new respond.io integration empowers TikTok business messaging, enabling companies to consolidate their TikTok interactions alongside other popular channels like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and more. For businesses with an omnichannel presence, this creates an opportunity to centralize communications across multiple messaging channels, laying the foundation for streamlined workflows that can scale effectively with respond.io.



The platform also provides flexible integrations with CRMs and ERPs, AI and automation for efficient chat management, a robust inbox for sales teams to engage with high-quality leads, and detailed reports to track chat performance, measure ad campaign engagement and make data-driven decisions. Combined, these aim to enhance the customer experience, which currently contributes to $4.7 trillion in annual losses due to inefficiencies.



Within the broader MENA market, SMEs are pivotal for innovation and job creation. In the UAE, SMEs represent over 94% of the total number of companies and account for 86% of the private sector workforce. Similarly, in Saudi Arabia, they create 80% of jobs. This trend is echoed throughout the region, with SMEs employing 43% of the workforce in Oman, 57% in Bahrain, 23% in Kuwait, and 20% in Qatar. These enterprises are central to the economic diversification strategies of MENA countries, reducing reliance on oil revenues and fostering sustainable development.



Similar to other regions, SMEs in MENA are often challenged by constrained marketing budgets and limited customer engagement, which can hinder their growth and market expansion. The TikTok Business Messaging integration with respond.io addresses these issues by leveraging AI-driven solutions, projected to add between $2.6 and $4.4 trillion annually to the global economy. The integration helps streamline operations, improve customer engagement, and simplify digital transformation, thereby assisting SMEs in overcoming financial and operational barriers and enhancing their market presence.



“SMEs are pivotal for innovation and job creation in the MENA region”, - says Hassan Ahmed, CTO and co-founder of respond.io. “We are proud to be among the first companies globally to bring TikTok business messaging alongside with other TikTok interactions into a single omnichannel platform, helping businesses streamline operations. Before, managing TikTok customer inquiries was limited by the number of available social managers. Respond AI resolves 74% of conversations autonomously, enabling SMEs using TikTok to achieve faster responses, improved customer experience, and ultimately, increased sales.”



TikTok Business Messaging is available on respond.io to all countries excluding the United States, the European Economic Area, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. With this, respond.io reaffirms its commitment to empowering SMEs worldwide to overcome barriers to growth, leverage cutting-edge automation and thrive in an increasingly digital-first economy.



Respond.io empowers over 10,000 B2C brands — including McDonald's, Toyota, and British Airways — in more than 85 countries to grow their revenue by engaging customers across all popular messaging channels, emails and calls through its unified platform. In 2024, it processed over 1.4 billion messages with a near 100% success rate, a volume 10 times higher than that handled by competitors. Enhanced with Respond AI and flexible chat automation integrated with business software, respond.io helps businesses engage customers while their purchase interest is high and provide impactful conversational sales experiences.



MENAFN28012025007887017063ID1109135908