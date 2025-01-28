His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Opens The 50Th Edition Of Arab Health

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Council opens the landmark 50th edition of Arab Health, the largest and most important healthcare event in the Middle East

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 27 January 2025 : His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Media Council, officially opened the 2025 Arab and today, Monday, 27 January.

Under the show theme, 'Where the World of Healthcare Meets”, the exhibition will celebrate its 50th edition by welcoming more than 60,000 visitors and showcasing over 3,800 exhibitors during the landmark healthcare showcase, which takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 27 – 30 January.

Since its inception in 1975 with just over 40 exhibitors, Arab Health has evolved into a globally renowned event at the forefront of the healthcare industry. Focused initially on showcasing medical products, the exhibition has consistently grown to encompass everything that healthcare has to offer, reaching its largest-ever scale last year in terms of exhibition space. This year, the landmark edition promises to surpass previous records, featuring leading global healthcare exhibitors unveiling the latest innovations and technologies that are transforming the industry.

Commenting on the opening of the exhibition, Ross Williams, Exhibition Director for Informa Markets, said:“ During the last five decades, Arab Health has provided a platform for the world of healthcare to meet, facilitate business, and discuss and debate the future of the industry, exploring the latest topics and groundbreaking technological advancements.

“This year, in recognition of 50 years of innovation within the sector, we will be showcasing cutting-edge healthcare products and services, as well as a range of new conferences, sessions, forums and special features focused on innovation, sustainability and inclusivity and the impact on the future of the sector.”

Elsewhere on the agenda at Arab Health today, the two-day Healthcare ESG Forum, part of the newly launched Eco-Sphere feature at Arab Health, began this morning, highlighting the challenges and opportunities of integrating ESG principles into healthcare. Discussions also addressed climate change-related health risks, emphasising the need for sustainable practices.

Meanwhile, The Lakers and UCLA Health Experience at Arab Health 2025 officially kicked off this morning, offering attendees an exclusive opportunity to meet Laker Legends Robert Horry and Michael Cooper. This two-day event provides a rare chance to engage with the iconic athletes while gaining valuable insights from UCLA Health's renowned Sports Medicine team, who shared how they support the physical health and peak performance of top performers.

Several of the 10-CME accredited conferences taking place at Arab Health launched this morning. Among these was the highly anticipated 25th Total Radiology Conference, which began with a keynote lecture on radiology's next frontier by Prof. Dr. Giles W. L. Boland from Brigham and Women's Physician Organisations and Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts.

The 8th Emergency Medicine and Critical Care Conference also focused on essential topics such as leadership styles, organisational culture, and resuscitation techniques. Meanwhile, the 24th General Surgery Conference commenced with a series of masterclasses on laser technology, bariatrics, and the prevention and management of complications and the 9th Public Health Conference launched under the theme“Enabling communities and elevating wellbeing: A global direction for public health” featuring critical insights from organisations including the World Federation of Public Health Associations, Dubai Health Authority, and the Global Institute of Disease Elimination.

Other features to look forward to during Arab Health include the Future Health Summit, the Executive Networking Lounge and the Healthcare World Stage. The Transformation Zone will showcase disruptive technologies, and new non-CME sessions on women in healthcare, digital health, and investment trends will take place during the event. An extended version of the Arab Health Village also returns, offering a relaxed space to network with food and beverages available throughout the event

Arab Health 2025 is supported by various government entities, including the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Government of Dubai, the Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Health, and the Dubai Healthcare City Authority.