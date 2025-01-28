Public Officials In Costa Rica Cannot Allege“Religious Reasons” To“Not” Be Trained Against LGBTI Discrimination

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) Public sector employees will not be able to allege“religious reasons” such as the right to freedom of worship and conscience, to not be trained in discrimination based on sexual orientation .

The Constitutional Court rejected, by majority, four appeals for protection filed against executive decrees that seek to promote the eradication of discrimination against the LGBTI population in public institutions.

“The Court concluded that the appellants did not clearly demonstrate how the course affects their beliefs in a way that is incompatible with their freedom of conscience. The Court stressed that the right to conscientious objection is not absolute and must be substantiated on a case-by-case basis, preventing its acceptance without analysis from weakening legal security. In addition, it stressed that said right cannot justify discriminatory treatment towards other people, since this would violate the constitutional principle of equality,” said the Fourth Court in a statement.

The appeals were filed against the National Animal Health Service, the General Directorate of Migration and Immigration and the Ministry of Finance, arguing that it forced officials to take the course“Walking towards equality: for a safe and inclusive service for the LGBTI populatio .” According to the complainants, this violated their rights to freedom of worship and conscience, as it conflicted with their religious convictions.-

