Microstrategy Increases Bitcoin Holdings To 471,100 BTC Valued At $46 Billion

MicroStrategy has reaffirmed its status as the leading corporate investor, revealing the purchase of an additional 10,100 BTC for a staggering $1.1 billion. This recent acquisition, completed at an average price of $105,596 per Bitcoin , took place just prior to a downturn that saw Bitcoin 's value drop 6% below the $100,000 mark.

This acquisition follows closely on the heels of the firm's purchase of 11,000 BTC just days earlier, which increased its total Bitcoin holdings to 461,000 BTC at an average acquisition cost of $63,610 per coin. With this latest transaction, MicroStrategy's total stash now amounts to roughly 471,100 BTC , valued at around $46 billion given current market valuations.

Funding for Bitcoin Acquisitions

MicroStrategy has funded these recent buys through capital raised from stock sales. The firm successfully secured $1.1 billion by utilizing its shareholder-approved authorization to increase Class A common stock from 330 million shares to an unprecedented 10.3 billion shares. This strategy, as reported by Bloomberg , highlights the company's bold commitment to its Bitcoin -centric financial strategy.

Visionary Leadership in Bitcoin

Michael Saylor, co-founder of MicroStrategy and a prominent proponent of Bitcoin , teased the recent acquisition on social media, emphasizing the company's steadfast commitment to Bitcoin as a treasury asset. This initiative is aligned with the growing narrative of Bitcoin adoption in the U.S., especially in light of developments such as President Trump's proposition for a national 'digital asset stockpile,' which has spurred interest in Bitcoin as a strategic reserve.

Unbroken Buying Streak

This new acquisition marks the twelfth consecutive week of purchases for MicroStrategy, reinforcing its identity as a relentless buyer of Bitcoin . Despite market fluctuations and skepticism from conventional investors, MicroStrategy has clearly articulated its strategy of increasing its Bitcoin holdings, positioning it as the cornerstone of its corporate treasury.

MicroStrategy's ongoing accumulation of Bitcoin not only showcases the company's confidence in its long-term value but also signals a potential shift in corporate treasury management as more organizations consider Bitcoin as a safeguard against inflation and economic instability.

