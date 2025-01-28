Is Bitcoin's Downfall Inevitable? Analyst Predicts Price Will Plummet To $50,000

(MENAFN- Breaking) Bitcoin 's price has been revered for its remarkable growth in bull markets. However, the cyclical nature of includes both bull and bear markets, catching many off-guard when crashes occur. A analyst has predicted that will reach a new price peak in 2025 before crashing to $50,000 in 2026.

Despite the expected bull run in 2025, historical data indicates that Bitcoin may face a significant correction soon. Analyst Xanrox from TradingView predicts a price crash to $50,000 in 2026.

Expert Forecasts Bitcoin Price Crash to $50,000

The analyst points out that historically, Bitcoin 's price tends to crash by 77% to 86% every four years. His projected decline to $50,000 aligns with past bull cycle patterns where Bitcoin sheds significant value post a bull run.

With a chart presentation, the analyst showcases the estimated durations of Bitcoin 's bull and bear markets. He notes that the bull market lasts between 742 and 1,065 days, while the bear market typically spans 344 to 413 days.







Despite past severe corrections, Xanrox believes the upcoming crash will be milder due to the market's maturation and institutional involvement. He anticipates a 65% drop in Bitcoin 's value, presenting a potential buying opportunity for savvy investors who understand Bitcoin 's cyclical nature.

As we near the end of the 4-year bull cycle, Xanrox predicts Bitcoin 's next peak at $125,000 in 2025, followed by a crash to $50,000 in 2026. He advises investors to consider offloading holdings near the peak and disregard unrealistic price targets proposed by enthusiasts.

Impact of Bitcoin Halving on Market Prices

According to Xanrox's analysis, Bitcoin price trends align with a 4-year halving cycle, where the block reward for miners halves, reducing new BTC supply. Investors knowledgeable about these patterns could capitalize on the projected crash to $50,000 as an optimum investment opportunity.

Xanrox's forecasted drop to $50,000 corresponds with the typical bear market phase post a price peak, signaling the end of a 4-year halving cycle that includes both bull runs and bear markets.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.