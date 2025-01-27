(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Snap (NYSE: SNAP) , the parent company of the widely-used social Snapchat, is currently facing an investigation by the Trade Commission (“FTC”). The probe centers around Snap's AI-powered chatbot, My AI, which is integrated within Snapchat and has raised concerns about potential risks to young users. This has led to a complaint being referred to the Department of Justice, marking a significant development in the ongoing scrutiny of AI technologies and their impact on user safety.

Snap has responded to the FTC's allegations by highlighting what it perceives as inaccuracies in the complaint and a lack of substantial evidence. The company has expressed its dedication to ensuring that My AI is both beneficial to users and transparent in its operations. Snap's stance is that the complaint could hinder innovation and competition in the tech industry, and it has shown a willingness to collaborate with the new administration to develop AI policies that strike a balance between innovation and the safety of the community.

The situation is further complicated by the absence of two FTC commissioners, Andrew N. Ferguson and Melissa Holyoak, during the vote to refer the complaint. Ferguson has openly criticized the decision, describing the meeting as farcical, while Holyoak has voiced concerns about the closed-door nature of the meeting and the potential long-term impacts of such actions, especially in light of the transition to the Trump administration.

Despite these legal challenges, Snap's stock performance has remained a point of interest for investors. The company's shares reached a high of $11.19 on the New York Stock Exchange, indicating continued investor confidence in Snap's future prospects, even in the face of regulatory scrutiny.

