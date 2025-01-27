Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 54: Allu Arjun Starrer Sees Major Drop In Earnings As Theatrical Run Nears End

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Collection Day 54: Nearly two months after making the Indian audience go crazy with Allu Arjun's dance moves, dialogues and stunts, Pushpa 2 The Rule's enthusiasm has fizzled out at the box office. The movie witnessed a sharp drop in its collections on Monday, January 27.

Pushpa 2 The Rule will be available on OTT for streaming from January 30. The movie surpassed Baahubali 2, Dangal, and Jawan to become the biggest Indian opener of all times.

| Pushpa 2: The Rule to release in record 12,000 screens worldwide Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection Day 54

The movie has collected ₹1232.44 crore at box office (India Net), according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie's collections dropped significantly to ₹14 lakh on Monday, January 27. The movie witnesed a sudden spike in collection on Republic Day had earned ₹1 crore on January 26.

Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 54

The sequel of Pushpa The Rise has earned an estimated ₹1739.7 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. Allu Arju 's movie collection stands at ₹1232.46 crore (India Net) and 1468.95 (India Gross). Pushpa 2 The Rule's overseas collection remains at ₹270.75 crore after completing 54 days at box office.

| Pushpa 2: The Rule tickets hit ₹1,800 in Delhi, ₹1,600 in Mumbai Pushpa 2 The Rule OTT release

As per Netflix's official announcement, Pushpa 2 The Rule will be available for streaming starting January 30. The film would be available only in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malyalam, as per Netflix's post on X.

| Pushpa 2: The Rule likely to beat RRR, Jawan in the US as movie grosses $1.4 mn

Netflix will premiere Pushpa 2 The Rule's extended version which will feature additional 23 minutes of previously unseen footage. The special version promises a more immersive experience and will provide BTS scenes for the audience. The movie released at box office on December 5, 2024. Pushpa 2 is on the run to become third highest grossing Indian film, and remains only behind Aamir Khan's Dangal, and Baahubali 2, stated industry tracker Sacnilk.