Egyptian media denies reports of phone conversation between al-Sisi, Trump

(MENAFN) Egyptian has denied reports of a phone conversation between President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and U.S. President Donald amid U.S. efforts to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt and Jordan. No official announcement was made by either Washington or Cairo regarding the conversation.



Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, reporting for Axios and Walla, cited Trump as claiming he spoke with Sisi about the issue. According to Trump, during his flight from Miami to Washington, he expressed his desire for the people of Gaza to live in peaceful areas, saying that Gaza had been "hell" for many years and that people could live in far better and more comfortable places.



In response, Al-Qahera News quoted a senior Egyptian official as saying any communication with President Sisi would be formally announced according to protocol, and emphasized the need for careful verification of such claims, especially considering the current tensions in the Middle East. Both Egypt and Jordan have firmly rejected any Israeli or international plans to forcibly transfer Gaza's residents, viewing it as a second wave of displacement.

