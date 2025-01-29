How Pakistani Media Misses Stories About Solutions During Smog Season

Author: David Robbins

(MENAFN- The Conversation) It isn't just hazy - it's suffocating. During smog season in Lahore, Pakistan, something as simple as breathing can become a major risk. People keep their windows shut to protect themselves, yet they can smell smoke even indoors.

When we speak to family and colleagues in Pakistan by phone, they often have to break off, unable to speak because they are coughing and gasping due to the smog and particulate-laden air.

This is normal for residents of many major cities in Pakistan. The smog has worsened in recent years. Fine particulate air pollution known as PM2.5 increased by 25% in 2024 compared to 2023 .

Smog started engulfing all major cities in Punjab, bringing life to a halt in major metropolitans. In November 2024 , 129,229 patients visited hospitals due to respiratory diseases.

Pakistan is the fourth most polluted country in the world , thanks mostly to the smog that descends on cities such as Lahore and Sheikhupura every winter. Conditions are so bad that life expectancy in these cities is seven years shorter than when World Health Organization's air quality guideline are met.

Our research into media representations of climate issues shows that the media has an important role in informing the public about the dangers and causes of smog. But often, the reporting leaves out the human toll and ignores the impacts on health and lifestyle.

Clouded narratives

We analysed 356 news stories related to smog in Pakistan during 2017 and 2019, which appeared in six newspapers. We found that the public health implications of smog were discussed in only 15% of stories – that includes any mention of precautionary measures such as wearing masks, moisturising skin (to build a barrier effect against environmental substance), eating a balanced diet (to maintain a healthy immune system), and reducing time spent outdoors when smog is heavy.

Our research highlights how Pakistani media treats smog as a seasonal inconvenience , rather than a major public health emergency requiring urgent and sustainable attention.

As we collected data, we found that news articles related to smog started appearing after the issue intensified in both English and Urdu newspapers. Most news editors, especially in Urdu newspapers, only seemed interested in smog-related stories during smog season which is from October to February, though haze hangs in the sky throughout the year.

Pakistani media tended to attribute smog to local factors, including urbanisation, industrialisation, vehicle emissions, and the burning of waste or crops. The media remained critical of government efforts to reduce smog impacts but did not mention many sustainable policy options.

There are other regional issues at play here, too. Given the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict , the Pakistani media blames smoke from stubble burning on the Indian side of the border for smog outbreaks, irrespective of the direction of prevailing winds.

The media often covers the disastrous effects of smog, such as the strain on the economy, closure of schools, transport delays and utility supply disruptions. More than 20% of news reports in each newspaper were about such effects.

However, the media published far fewer stories about the knock-on effects on human health and about communities that were vulnerable to smog, such as daily wage labourers working outdoors and inhaling toxic air.

Smog through a solutions lens

By adopting a more human-centred and solutions-journalism approach (rigorous reporting that's focused on responses to particular social and environmental challenges), the media landscape in Pakistan could become much more comprehensive.

Solutions-focused reporting of smogs should ideally cover environmental justice by showcasing how vulnerable communities are more affected by smog . With more human-centred story angles, the media can explain the health implications of smog.

Linking routine actions, such as burning fossil fuels, crops and waste, to major health issues , such as respiratory disease is essential. Powerful storytelling can emphasise how mitigating those effects can benefit human health.

Burning of crops to clear stubble after the harvest contributes to air pollution. Haani Pasha/Shutterstock

Media coverage of sustainable solutions could be increased. Currently, the media focuses mainly on stories about short-term policy actions. That includes emphasising the ban on outdoor activities and holidays in schools or publishing stories about the number of registered cases against farmers burning crops. Stories might also cover tickets issued to smoke-emitting vehicles , industrial units sealed during smog season and the temporary pause to development projects to control smog .

The 2019 media coverage we analysed highlighted sustainable solutions in just 12 instances. That included stories about tree planting, rooftop gardening and urban forestry . Although people mostly read and understand Urdu , the number of stories based on solutions journalism in Urdu newspapers is lower than in English newspapers.

Solution-focused journalism can help demonstrate how stern policy action reduces environmental challenges and creates opportunities. For example, using crop stubble for cement production and knowing which trees are best for reducing air pollution .

The road to improving public understanding of smog starts with increasing the scientific and environmental literacy of journalists in Pakistan. Once reporters and editors are more comfortable with the science, they will feel better equipped to craft solutions-focused narratives that engage their audiences in powerful stories about what is happening to air quality in Pakistan and other developing countries.

