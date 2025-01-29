Sandeep Dikshit Calls Out Arvind Kejriwal's Claims, Invites Him For Face-To-Face Debate

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) candidate from New Delhi, Sandeep Dikshit has written a letter inviting AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to engage in a public debate.

The Congress leader has challenged the former Delhi chief to a face-to-face debate.

Dikshit invited Kejriwal to an open public debate between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Jantar Mantar on January 31.

“I will wait for you to come there and debate out on all that you have been highlighting as achievements,” he wrote.

Sandeep Dikshit posted the letter on the social X on Wednesday.

In the caption, he wrote: "Ever since I have been declared a candidate of the Indian National Congress for the New Delhi seat, I have constantly challenged you on various claims that you are making regarding your work as Chief Minister of Delhi and MLA from New Delhi. I have systematically- using Delhi government data-not only questioned, but also shown your various claims to be either totally false or huge exaggerations, bordering on being lies."

Dikshit further wrote: "I was hoping that as (former) Chief Minister of Delhi, you would respond to these questions on your own, or in any public appearance or in a debate where we could come together on a common platform. I have also challenged you for such a debate many times, fully knowing that you don't have the guts to face the truth and you will never dare to stand where your manufactured lies, with which you have been misleading the people of Delhi, are shown to be lies.

"However, I was hoping against the hope. Now that we are moving towards the last leg of this election, and once again you have started your rhetoric of total lies, and ventured into charging every else of being corrupt, it's time to call you out for what you are -- a coward and a cheat.”

Dikshit added: "I am inviting you (Kejriwal) to an open public debate between 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Jantar Mantar on 31st January, 2025. I will wait for you to come there and debate out on all that you have been highlighting as achievements. I would urge and advise you to bring in information and data on any claim you make, for I shall use your own government's documents to show whether you are right or you are wrong. The only rule in this debate shall be that every point made and every counter point made has to be based on factual reliable data, and not on your chimerics."